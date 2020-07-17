5 minutes and 26 seconds of Henry Cavill assembling a PC with a Barry White soundtrack – you’re welcome

Even if you haven’t seen the films, you’ll probably recognise Henry Cavill as the actor most recently associated with the role of Superman, although he has an impressive acting CV aside from that.

What you may not realise about him is that he is a dedicated gamer, who almost missed out on the Superman role because he was too busy playing World of Warcraft to answer the phone.

On Thursday, he posted a five and a half minute video to Instagram, showing how he assembled a PC from scratch – with a Barry White soundtrack. As you do.

He included a caveat:

“This kind of material isn’t for everyone….viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before. #PC

#AllTheParts

#AllNightLong”

So, watch at your own discretion.

On Instagram, the video has had almost three million views in 16 hours, at the time of writing, but it was shared to Twitter three hours after that and has been viewed almost four million times there, too.

There must be a lot of I.T. tech fans out there.

Here’s how Twitter reacted – most of which you can probably already guess.

we give our thanks to the gods https://t.co/kpm55QnkpL — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) July 16, 2020

the fact that henry cavill can do literally anything random like building a pc and it’ll still be the hottest thing ever is just so powerful pic.twitter.com/VgFKPQlskp — a (@cavillsass) July 16, 2020

Glad we all agree that the video of Henry Cavill building a pc in a tank top is NSFW pic.twitter.com/guSQrN3KUe — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) July 16, 2020

Cavill is a big nerd and life is better because of it https://t.co/SIfXPIfcdc — evil idiot hypocrite (@fascismdad) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill embodies the new ideal of working out 2 hours a day and sitting on the computer for the other 16 — Serial Experiments Ghislaine (@Rrhododendron) July 16, 2020

i think my computer is broken. does anyone have henry cavill’s number? — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) July 16, 2020

