This advice for dealing with irritating people is not at all safe for work but it’s very, very funny

Brittni and Yadinma Nwaiwu, who collaborate as Shenanigan Twins – @TwinShenanigans – have come up with the perfect way to deal with the constant moaners making *waves hand* all this more difficult.
This short sketch shows @ItsYadinma demonstrating their new product, and we can’t stop watching it.
@shenanigantwins
To give less fucks, try Phucumol
“Are you tired of people complaining about literally everything everyday?
Do you find yourself overly annoyed by the actions of others?”
Yes! So much yes.
Naturally, the hilarious video was shared to Twitter, where one post in particular got it a lot of attention.
People loved it and the clip has been viewed well over six million times in a couple of days. Here’s what they’ve been saying about it.
The Shenanigan Twins had a question.
Anybody out there with an entrepreneurial spirit?
These Florida women refusing to wear masks win facepalm of the week
