This advice for dealing with irritating people is not at all safe for work but it’s very, very funny

Brittni and Yadinma Nwaiwu, who collaborate as Shenanigan Twins – @TwinShenanigans – have come up with the perfect way to deal with the constant moaners making *waves hand* all this more difficult.

This short sketch shows @ItsYadinma demonstrating their new product, and we can’t stop watching it.

“Are you tired of people complaining about literally everything everyday?

Do you find yourself overly annoyed by the actions of others?”

Yes! So much yes.

Naturally, the hilarious video was shared to Twitter, where one post in particular got it a lot of attention.

THIS WINS THE INTERNET TODAY 🤣😂🤣👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MxHnPPprI5 — jay arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) July 13, 2020

People loved it and the clip has been viewed well over six million times in a couple of days. Here’s what they’ve been saying about it.

I’ll take 15 mg/daily dose of Phucumol, please. 😌 https://t.co/SHr4Ju8rTu — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) July 14, 2020

This made my day…week…month! https://t.co/AWItYnxGCF — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) July 14, 2020

This is a Masterpiece https://t.co/NnZ1XoSnGL — Satan’s Niece (@thekrissychula) July 13, 2020

The Shenanigan Twins had a question.

@ who y’all think should sponsor us? We’re curious 😂 https://t.co/n8al4OsACZ — Shenanigan Twins (@TwinShenanigans) July 14, 2020

Anybody out there with an entrepreneurial spirit?

