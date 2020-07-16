Twitter froze verified accounts to deal with the Bitcoin hack – our 15 favourite funny reactions
We all accept that hacks happen, but the scale of the one that happened to Twitter on Wednesday took most people by surprise.
Several very high-profile verified accounts, including those of Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Barack Obama, tweeted messages asking people to send in $1000 in Bitcoin with the promise of receiving $2000 back.
.@ElonMusk AND @BillGates just got their twitters hacked.
Crazy to see it happen in real time.
Yo @Twitter Jump on this asap.
— JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) July 15, 2020
You know something's wrong when this happens. 😂😂#Hacked #twitterhacked #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/dgLpIYRsLJ
— Archit Vyas (@a_plus_v) July 16, 2020
Can't believe figures like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Kanye West got hacked but they forgot about me 😔
— Yiliang Peng (@TSMDoublelift) July 16, 2020
Twitter posted this update:
We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020
The hackers may have gained in the region of £100,000 and the whole thing was the talk of Twitter.
1.
Oh no they got Italian Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/RkIdlNWJGs
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 15, 2020
2.
Twitter's security against bitcoin hackers: #Hacked #twitterhacked pic.twitter.com/ZdaWtkkwtU
— g.dot.c (@gaurav_chide) July 16, 2020
3.
All the people sending bitcoins to Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Bill Gates pic.twitter.com/IWlkBC1EKo
— Yoòbá•D.mon 😇 (@_laoke) July 15, 2020
4.
None of the Trumps have been hacked because everyone knows they would never give back to their community
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 15, 2020
While they brought the situation under control, Twitter did what many people on its site have longed to do – they froze the verified accounts, leaving them able to retweet, but not tweet.
These were our favourite reactions.
5.
All the blue ticks waiting to tweet again: pic.twitter.com/4mU97tjOSS
— Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) July 15, 2020
6.
A scam that targets bitcoin nerds and has the side effect of taking out every blue tick account on the site. pic.twitter.com/NJMFvUwmEL
— libcom.org (@libcomorg) July 15, 2020
7.
I vote we all change our avis to pictures of apes, and when the blue tick folk come back we pretend ten thousand years have passed.
— Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) July 15, 2020