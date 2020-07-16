Twitter froze verified accounts to deal with the Bitcoin hack – our 15 favourite funny reactions

We all accept that hacks happen, but the scale of the one that happened to Twitter on Wednesday took most people by surprise.

Several very high-profile verified accounts, including those of Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Barack Obama, tweeted messages asking people to send in $1000 in Bitcoin with the promise of receiving $2000 back.

Twitter posted this update:

The hackers may have gained in the region of £100,000 and the whole thing was the talk of Twitter.

While they brought the situation under control, Twitter did what many people on its site have longed to do – they froze the verified accounts, leaving them able to retweet, but not tweet.

These were our favourite reactions.

