These drawings of ‘Jason Statham doing something’ make for a blockbuster of a thread
Over on Twitter @AndyRileyish had a special offer for his followers.
1 like = 1 drawing of Jason Statham doing something
— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020
The likes came rolling in and Andy was as good – even better – as his word.
1. Jason Statham loooks through a small window and sees a pig pass by pic.twitter.com/U0IXP5RhI2
— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020
2. Jason Statham practises his jazz dance steps pic.twitter.com/P59WauRKUx
— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020
3. Jason Statham blanks Jason Momoa at a showbiz party pic.twitter.com/glpEwmpIVU
— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020
4. Jason Statham rests after taking the bins out pic.twitter.com/3iciTQOb6I
— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020
5. Jason Statham plays golf and stops to wonder if he's ever killed anyone with a golf club in a movie and he just can't remember there's been so many movies pic.twitter.com/Z9i4C0CKsB
— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020
6. Jason Statham wonders if his toes are getting wrinkly pic.twitter.com/itF189tTf4
— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020
7. Jason Statham leans against a plank and finds it surprisingly comfortable pic.twitter.com/ejv1Qeci51
— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020
And there’s a whole lot more where these came from.
Andy, you’re at 700 plus sketches already, you’re INSANE.
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 15, 2020
I was banking on about 100 oh jesus
Its only cos i got procreate for my phone for 4.99 and was trying it out
— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020
And just a few things people said about it.
This thread is the best thing you will see today.
No need to thank me. https://t.co/2Xmq95tXky
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 16, 2020
Andy is great. We are lucky to have Andy. https://t.co/JujASdiK7r
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) July 15, 2020
I have no idea who Jason Statham is but it doesn’t matter. This is an important thread.
(There is no need to tell me who Jason Statham is. If I wanted to know I’d look it up.) https://t.co/dqcd5PpBXK
— Stilgherrian (@stilgherrian) July 15, 2020
Siri, show me a cartoonist regretting a promise he made on Twitter https://t.co/Mz3hLBfSAT
— Davey Jones (@DHBJones) July 15, 2020
Follow @AndyRileyish on Twitter here!
Source @AndyRileyish