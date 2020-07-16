These drawings of ‘Jason Statham doing something’ make for a blockbuster of a thread

Over on Twitter @AndyRileyish had a special offer for his followers.

1 like = 1 drawing of Jason Statham doing something — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020

The likes came rolling in and Andy was as good – even better – as his word.

1. Jason Statham loooks through a small window and sees a pig pass by pic.twitter.com/U0IXP5RhI2 — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020

2. Jason Statham practises his jazz dance steps pic.twitter.com/P59WauRKUx — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020

3. Jason Statham blanks Jason Momoa at a showbiz party pic.twitter.com/glpEwmpIVU — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020

4. Jason Statham rests after taking the bins out pic.twitter.com/3iciTQOb6I — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020

5. Jason Statham plays golf and stops to wonder if he's ever killed anyone with a golf club in a movie and he just can't remember there's been so many movies pic.twitter.com/Z9i4C0CKsB — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020

6. Jason Statham wonders if his toes are getting wrinkly pic.twitter.com/itF189tTf4 — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020

7. Jason Statham leans against a plank and finds it surprisingly comfortable pic.twitter.com/ejv1Qeci51 — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020

And there’s a whole lot more where these came from.

Andy, you’re at 700 plus sketches already, you’re INSANE. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 15, 2020

I was banking on about 100 oh jesus Its only cos i got procreate for my phone for 4.99 and was trying it out — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) July 15, 2020

And just a few things people said about it.

This thread is the best thing you will see today. No need to thank me. https://t.co/2Xmq95tXky — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 16, 2020

Andy is great. We are lucky to have Andy. https://t.co/JujASdiK7r — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) July 15, 2020

I have no idea who Jason Statham is but it doesn’t matter. This is an important thread. (There is no need to tell me who Jason Statham is. If I wanted to know I’d look it up.) https://t.co/dqcd5PpBXK — Stilgherrian (@stilgherrian) July 15, 2020

Siri, show me a cartoonist regretting a promise he made on Twitter https://t.co/Mz3hLBfSAT — Davey Jones (@DHBJones) July 15, 2020

