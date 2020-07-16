This thread identifying all the different ‘reply guys’ is very funny and oh so relatable

Stand-up, singer and writer Sooz Kempner has done a brilliant thread on Twitter about ‘reply guys’, the various categories of men who reply when one of her tweets go viral.

It’s a fabulous read and oh, so relatable. Plus, it prompted no end of replies from precisely the ‘reply guys’ she was identifying.

Here’s what Sooz – @SoozUK on Twitter – had to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2