This Private Eye letter about pandemic deaths went viral because it’s so moving and important

Dr Phil Hammond shared this letter to Private Eye on Twitter and it went viral because it’s devastating stuff and so important.

Dr Hammond, an NHS doctor, is also an author, broadcaster and comic and Private Eye’s very own ‘MD’.

Here’s how he introduced it.

And the letter itself, from Rhys Vanstone in Cardiff.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.


There’s much more of Dr Hammond in Private Eye (you can follow him on Twitter here) and you can subscribe to it here.

Source @drphilhammond