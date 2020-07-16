The postie helped this woman choose the colour of her front door and people love it

Turns out posties aren’t there just to deliver the post, but we knew that already.

What we didn’t know is that they also help you choose the colour of your front door.

Well, this one did, in a lovely little tale shared by teacher Elizabeth Pocklington.

Here’s what Elizabeth – or @Pocklington_Liz – said on Twitter.

This is the front door.

And here’s the note left by the postie.

Fantastic.

Best postie ever! I prefer the darker sage green at the top! Not that it is anyone’s choice other than yours 🤣 — Anachronism (@missvoodvard) July 14, 2020

I put up a note thanking postie and delivery people for ensuring I had stuff to open for my lockdown birthday, making it less lonely on my own. Next day postie left card and Easter egg for me! Made my birthday! — Sue Main (@susannemain) July 15, 2020

A friend posted a card with a discription of our house and the correct City. It got to us in perfect time, our postie added a note to have a word with them, and maybe share our address😂 — ian thorsteinsson (@ianthorsteinss1) July 14, 2020

You have to pick the one the postie chose or else they will see for all eternity that you didn’t go with their choice and that would be kinda awkward — Zoë (@zosteb) July 15, 2020

But which one did they go for in the end?

We’ve gone for the middle one 🙈 I ordered the paint last week 😬 — Elizabeth Pocklington 🦠🔬 (@Pocklington_Liz) July 14, 2020

Not everyone was impressed …

I prefer the post office to actually deliver the parcels I send out rather than make comments on someone’s door colouring. Not to much to ask is it — Espleypotter (@Marcespley) July 15, 2020

… but they were wrong, obviously.

