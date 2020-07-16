The postie helped this woman choose the colour of her front door and people love it

Turns out posties aren’t there just to deliver the post, but we knew that already.

What we didn’t know is that they also help you choose the colour of your front door.

Well, this one did, in a lovely little tale shared by teacher Elizabeth Pocklington.

Here’s what Elizabeth – or @Pocklington_Liz – said on Twitter.

This is the front door.

And here’s the note left by the postie.

Fantastic.

But which one did they go for in the end?

Not everyone was impressed …

… but they were wrong, obviously.

READ MORE

This viral thread raises some serious questions about Postman Pat’s competence

Source @Pocklington_Liz