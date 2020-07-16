Chris Grayling managed to lose his latest job before he even got it – 12 scathing takedowns

In a shift from convention, Boris Johnson had seemed to parachute the serial failure Chris Grayling into the position of chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee, which is to oversee the publication of the Russia Report.

Despite having the highest endorsement possible – presumably that of Dominic Cummings, when the committee voted in the chairperson, Grayling’s wheels fell off, leaving Julian Lewis in the position.

MPs on the Intelligence & Security Committee have elected Tory backbencher Julian Lewis to chair the committee – rebelling against No10 which wanted Chris Grayling to get the role. — Hugo Gye (@HugoGye) July 15, 2020

Twitter stepped up with these hilarious takedowns of the man they call “Failing Grayling”.

In perhaps the pinnacle of his career, Chris Grayling has failed to be elected chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee, a job he was specificially parachuted into. Truly incredible scenes.https://t.co/VxtMKQknp3 — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) July 15, 2020

Chris Grayling: a man so incompetent he can’t even win a job contest the actual Prime Minister has rigged. https://t.co/s3UHpUT9ix — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 15, 2020

Bored with his previous methods of cocking up every job he's ever had, Grayling breaks new ground in job incompetence by failing to even get the job in the first place. https://t.co/zVOqB8iiIn — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 15, 2020

Presumably Grayling voted for Lewis too. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 15, 2020

Chris Grayling makes his bid to become Chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee. #ChrisGrayling pic.twitter.com/AT7mhVwPLy — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 15, 2020

