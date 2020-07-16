If you want to appear smart in meetings without doing any work – this is how

Sarah Cooper isn’t just brilliant at turning Donald Trump’s ramblings into comedy gold with her lip-synch skills – she also knows exactly how people can appear smart in meetings without putting in the hard work.

If you want all the tips, you’ll have to buy her calendar, which is available from various outlets, but she’s shared these eight excellent tasters.

Memorise these and become the talk of the office – for one reason or another.

If you're wondering how you can support me, I don't have a Patreon but I do have a 2021 Calendar of tricks to appear smart in meetings that's out TODAY! Here's a thread of a few of my favorites… 1. Say "it is what it is" https://t.co/ZuLwXvF9L0 pic.twitter.com/5l3CAGPFqA — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 14, 2020

8. Ask if this is the right ask https://t.co/ZuLwXvF9L0 pic.twitter.com/cDMCDEpPj8 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 14, 2020

Because this is Sarah Cooper, it would be rude not to let her demonstrate Trump appearing “smart” in a meeting.

If he can do it, anyone can.

