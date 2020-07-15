Tory MP Desmond Swayne refuses to wear a mask to go shopping – 9 breathtaking takedowns

The government will make it mandatory to wear face masks in shops in England from 24 July and not everyone is happy about it.

Specifically, Conservative MP Desmond Swayne is really, really not happy about it.

“Nothing would make me less likely to go shopping than the thought of having to mask up,” says Conservative Sir Desmond Swayne who calls the new rule for shoppers in England a “monstrous imposition”https://t.co/iKXtspO6TU pic.twitter.com/e0dVtoH3K0 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 14, 2020

And these 9 takedowns are breathtaking stuff.

1.

This plank would have been striding around the Titanic shouting, “I will certainly NOT get into a lifeboat, I am at supper. This is a monstrous imposition.” https://t.co/O7T03J0zfP — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 14, 2020

2.

I thought a ‘monstrous imposition’ was not being able to leave my home for 4 months because I’m worried it could lead to my death. But the thought of having to go shopping with a mask on has really put things into perspective for me. https://t.co/7EBIZuhg7i — Henry Fraser (@henryfraser0) July 14, 2020

3.

Not being funny, but this dude doesn't strike me as someone regularly getting a shop in at the Big Asda. I reckon he goes out once a year, tops, to buy a new boater from a "Gentleman's Outfitter" in Mayfair, for some mad posh honking booze-up? https://t.co/O4sdo93rU4 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) July 14, 2020

4.

And here was me thinking a 'monstrous imposition' was the way Covid suffocated the life out of the patients on my wards, over & over & over again. A society, surely, is interconnected? We support, help & protect each other. We think of others, not merely ourselves. Don't we? https://t.co/rgHZVbRVyD — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 14, 2020

5.

you’d have thought he’d be used to wearing a mask, what with him being the bad guy in every episode of Scooby-Doo. pic.twitter.com/n8hn5ZVEoa — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) July 14, 2020

6.

Fourteen million people living in poverty, millions using food banks, kids going hungry, soaring homelessness & malnutrition & whats upset this Conservative MP is the thought he may have to wear a mask, that may save lives, when he goes shopping https://t.co/9Vz96RN604 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 14, 2020

7.

Compelling speech from a man who had no qualms about blacking up https://t.co/4WMpCLdaOU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 14, 2020

8.

Think he might be masking the fact that it’s been about 100 years since he last went shopping, judging by the shirt he’s wearing https://t.co/PSfr518itt — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 14, 2020

9.

Odd, as from above, Desmond’s hair appears to be wearing a urine coloured mask. https://t.co/pTAonhQUwG — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 14, 2020

And if you a urine-coloured mask isn’t quite to your taste, how about this one.

The Conservative member for New Forest West is appalled by the “monstrous imposition” of “having to mask up”, and yet appears to be unconcerned about going to work after having dipped his hair in a lemon meringue pie. pic.twitter.com/69CcTfHDGK — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) July 14, 2020

To conclude …

