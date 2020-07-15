Tory MP Desmond Swayne refuses to wear a mask to go shopping – 9 breathtaking takedowns

The government will make it mandatory to wear face masks in shops in England from 24 July and not everyone is happy about it.

Specifically, Conservative MP Desmond Swayne is really, really not happy about it.

And these 9 takedowns are breathtaking stuff.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And if you a urine-coloured mask isn’t quite to your taste, how about this one.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Simply 13 perfect tweets for anyone who refuses to wear a mask in shops