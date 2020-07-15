This very funny thread is the perfect retort to anti-maskers who say they’re bad for their health

Despite all the obvious benefits of wearing a face mask during the pandemic – for you and everybody else – there remains a minority of people who balk at the idea, saying they’re uncomfortable and even bad for your health.

And while lots of people have pointed out how surgeons (and many other professions) manage to wear a mask and not pass out, no-one does it in quite the style that @CharlTaylorPage does here.

It’s a very funny read and the perfect retort for anti-maskers everywhere.

Bravo!

And this guy mansplaining – at least, we think that’s what he’s doing – just made it better.

And thanks to @ChrisHewitt for flagging it.

READ MORE

Best mask-bra analogy you’ll read this week

Source @CharlTaylorPage Images Pixabay Pixabay