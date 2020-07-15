This very funny thread is the perfect retort to anti-maskers who say they’re bad for their health

Despite all the obvious benefits of wearing a face mask during the pandemic – for you and everybody else – there remains a minority of people who balk at the idea, saying they’re uncomfortable and even bad for your health.

And while lots of people have pointed out how surgeons (and many other professions) manage to wear a mask and not pass out, no-one does it in quite the style that @CharlTaylorPage does here.

It’s a very funny read and the perfect retort for anti-maskers everywhere.

Masks stop you getting oxygen which is why you see surgeons regularly keeling over the operating table. Brides fainting halfway down the aisle. Hijabi women just passed the fuck out. Dental hygienists falling face first into your gaping mouth. Cowboys falling off their horses — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

Knife-crime is not the biggest killer of kids in gangs they are actually just dropping dead from wearing bandanas over their face — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

You thought this was just slightly off-beat Saturday evening telly? All those celebrities are dead now pic.twitter.com/AbrfewT9ae — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

When your kid runs up to hug Mickey Mouse in the parade? The actor inside that costume is already dead — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

Jim Carrey died filming the 1994 film The Mask. The lesser known sequel Son of the Mask is a dead parent revenge story. Like a green Batman. Batman is fine because his mask does not cover his mouth or nose — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

Every halloween hundreds of masked trick or treaters knock on your doors begging for sweets. You think the zombie ghost is a costume but you would be wrong — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

Slipknot? All dead now. Insane Clown Posse are thriving. Make you think — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

The wrestler Kane is literally AND canonically dead. That is why his brother is The Undertaker. Wake up sheeple — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

No need to remember the combo for Flying Dragon Fire Kick, the deoxygenation from that mask will finish him off nicely pic.twitter.com/HSdPr2S4GU — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

Masked Balls are sponsored by Big Cremator — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

(I just found out one of the guys from Slipknot actually did die so you can replace them with Mushroomhead if you get that reference or idk Phantom of the Opera, is that guy still alive?) — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

Pussy Riot? Now you know why we never hear from those guys anymore — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

When they said all your heroes are dead they meant Spiderman, Daredevil, Ant Man, The Flash, Wolverine, Ironman and those kids from PJ Masks who died due to decreased oxygen saturation — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) July 14, 2020

Bravo!

And this guy mansplaining – at least, we think that’s what he’s doing – just made it better.

There have been tests about blood oxygen levels while wearing masks, the theme parks did them, for example, and there was no change. Essentially wearing masks has no detrimental effects on oxygen intake at all — Daniel Wood (@JustDanWood) July 14, 2020

And thanks to @ChrisHewitt for flagging it.

This is an utterly, utterly glorious thread. https://t.co/RUSSf3uAup — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) July 15, 2020

