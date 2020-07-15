Matt Hancock and his ukulele is precisely the escape we needed today

Over on Twitter the great @Darren_Dutton has been working his magic again, this time with Matt Hancock’s appearance on Sky News today.

And it’s just brilliant.

I've had enough of Matt Hancock bringing his ukelele to interviews pic.twitter.com/wDt2zguSzN — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) July 15, 2020

It went viral, really viral, and here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

This is now the only way i can deal with reality: https://t.co/Z1ARBzO7Ku — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) July 15, 2020

I can't stop watching this. This is better than anything the man has ever said. — Sam Prentice (@sptwofive) July 15, 2020

This is perfect. And made more perfect because of Kay’s expression. https://t.co/hvngQiRhDQ — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 15, 2020

🎶Now I go makin’ widows to

🇬🇧earn an dishonest bob🎵

🏛For a dozy [email protected] it's an

🧪interestin' job… 💴🦠🕸

🎶

⚱️I'll climb this blinkin' ladder

Till I get right to the top… 🤡✨

Tory policies, thousands🕸

dead‼️📉📈🦠

🎵

When I'm makin’widows‼️🎶

🕸

⚰️🌺

🍂🎵 — 🕊Dingbat Deblish🏴‍☠️ (@Mumbleviii) July 15, 2020

Whoever did this is a genius. https://t.co/S87A3dsKaO — 🕷️ Cathy (@NarcAware) July 15, 2020

You'd have to both crave and worry for the mind that can come up with that👏👏👏 — MOL (@grumpymol) July 15, 2020

It was also Darren who did this.

next slide please pic.twitter.com/yTDC7z3qye — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 31, 2020

And this.

Is it just me or did Matt Hancock sign off like an 80s tv quiz show host in today's briefing? pic.twitter.com/T8V4jfC0gr — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 8, 2020

And so much more besides. Follow @Darren_Dutton on Twitter now!

Source @Darren_Dutton