It took us a long time to get our head round this woman’s massive head
This is just a wonderful spot shared by @jamieeast on Twitter, a woman’s outfit that makes it look like she’s got a massive head.
Or maybe, you know, she’s just got a massive head.
Massive head or confusing lapels? pic.twitter.com/HUKdQcMNww
— Jamie East (@jamieeast) July 15, 2020
We can’t stop looking – or laughing.
omg LOL THIS FULLY GOT ME https://t.co/bnsZlm3Jeb
— Zoe London (@zoelondondj) July 15, 2020
Us too.
