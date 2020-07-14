Shoppers must wear masks in England but not until 24 July – only 5 responses you need

It’s not always been entirely clear where the government stands on wearing face masks in shops. Not so long ago Michael Gove was telling everyone it wasn’t going to be mandatory.

But now Dominic Cummings, sorry, Boris Johnson, has decided that shoppers will have to wear masks in England, with a fine of up to £100 for people who don’t wear one.

Obviously Cummings has just realised he knows someone who can make face masks — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) July 13, 2020

But not until 24 July.

Decision-making: -We won’t enforce wearing masks

-We might have to insist

-We’ll rely on common sense

-No we won’t. We’ll bring in fines

-But not until 24 July — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) July 13, 2020

And these are the only 6 responses you need.

1.

In order to save lives we must act on masks immediately. In 10 days time. https://t.co/TB2HaIztw1 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 13, 2020

2.

Nice of the government to give the virus 10 days warning to get their shopping done. https://t.co/b3rxqZoVXA — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 13, 2020

3.

Matt Hancock announces all stable doors to be closed in 10 days' time. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) July 13, 2020

4.

Titanic to introduce iceberg lookout on 26th April 1912. https://t.co/JBeH9Kvn9C — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) July 13, 2020

5.

No more killing people in shops. Ok 10 more days of killing people in shops but then NO MORE SHOP MURDERS and I MEAN IT THIS TIME — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 13, 2020

Here is Johnson in action.

Lots of people seemed to think this.

Face Masks to be law in shops but not till July 24th? Fucking wazzocks – do it now. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) July 13, 2020

To conclude …

Only 11 days left to catch the virus before it’s compulsory NOT to catch it! https://t.co/bT4GfP1xdl — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) July 13, 2020

