Here’s 11 seconds to make your day better (watch to the end and don’t forget to put the sound up, obviously).

remember when technology gave us the mummy’s voice pic.twitter.com/813GGG48ts — johnny🌟 🇱🇷🌟 (@killola) July 13, 2020

Not sure what we were expecting, but it definitely wasn’t that.

imagine. ancient people take the time to preserve your body, for deeply spiritual reasons, and you sit for thousands of years only to be uncovered and have this done to you — timothée oh sees (@charliejgraham) July 13, 2020

Reminded us of this clip from the BBC documentary about what Neanderthals really sounded like, which is difficult to enjoy too often.

Mate sent me this and I’m pissing myself. Never laughed so much at something that wasn’t meant to be funny pic.twitter.com/Nu6QAOq69e — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 11, 2018

Source @killola