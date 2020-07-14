‘Remember when technology gave us the mummy’s voice’

Here’s 11 seconds to make your day better (watch to the end and don’t forget to put the sound up, obviously).

Not sure what we were expecting, but it definitely wasn’t that.

Reminded us of this clip from the BBC documentary about what Neanderthals really sounded like, which is difficult to enjoy too often.

READ MORE

This thread of 31 funny TV clips of all time really does have something for everyone

Source @killola