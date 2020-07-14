‘My personal pandemic hero is still the gloriously off-message child who did the bottom picture here’
We’re grateful to @tomewing for sharing these particular ‘rainbow’ pictures that have been drawn by kids to cheer everyone up during the pandemic.
The first two are very nicely done but nothing you wouldn’t expect. The third?
‘As lockdown eases my personal pandemic hero is still the gloriously off-message child who did the bottom picture here,’ said @tomewing.
He’s not kidding.
‘IT’S CORONA TIME!’
This will be my enduring image of the year and also album cover of my lockdown mixtape
— Peter Baran (@pb14) July 5, 2020
Tag yourself pic.twitter.com/sGGFAssb6b
— Thomas Stern (@shmarxism) July 5, 2020
I’m the angry lightning cloud hiding behind his amazed rainy friend pic.twitter.com/0NPd8Rr0Eg
— dr ali hawkes (@ChilliPepperAli) July 6, 2020
Escaping bog roll an amazing touch!
— annotate your lists! (@Reifferschizzle) July 5, 2020
My kids sing "it's Corona time" and pronounce "Corona VIRUS" in a Texan way thanks to tiktok. It's made the whole thing less frightening and slightly ridiculous…for better or worse.
— Kirsty O'Brien (@Coisty_OB) July 5, 2020
Last word to @tomewing.
Oh I get to say “WELL THIS BLEW UP”! I have no soundcloud to promote or current charitable works on the go but I do run complicated and cruel pop music polls at @peoples_pop
— Tom Ewing (@tomewing) July 6, 2020
READ MORE
A woman filmed herself refusing to wear a mask in hospital and it may be the greatest self-own
Source @tomewing