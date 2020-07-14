We’re grateful to @tomewing for sharing these particular ‘rainbow’ pictures that have been drawn by kids to cheer everyone up during the pandemic.

The first two are very nicely done but nothing you wouldn’t expect. The third?

‘As lockdown eases my personal pandemic hero is still the gloriously off-message child who did the bottom picture here,’ said @tomewing.

He’s not kidding.

READ MORE

A woman filmed herself refusing to wear a mask in hospital and it may be the greatest self-own

Source @tomewing