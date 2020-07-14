Lots of MPs have been interrupted by their pets but this is the very best

With everyone doing video conference calls because of the pandemic, there have been lots of videos of people being interrupted by their pets, including MPs.

But we haven’t seen a better one than this one. It’s SNP MP John Nicolson and, well, have a watch for yourself.

"Rocco, put your tail down" – Another classic entry for the Parliamentary cats on Zoom folder, this time @MrJohnNicolson at DCMS committee: pic.twitter.com/cOkRNrrlFh — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) July 14, 2020

Up periscope!

Tails of the unexpected.. https://t.co/DEE2bKJaQK — Chris Musson (@ChrisMusson) July 14, 2020

To be fair, it is a beautiful tail 🐱 https://t.co/uIdOMEFhOY — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) July 14, 2020

Cats will be cats. https://t.co/bJar2BjT5s — Stay Alert, Save Lives 🌈 (@Janela_X) July 14, 2020

Source @Alain_Tolhurst