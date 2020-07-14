Lots of MPs have been interrupted by their pets but this is the very best

With everyone doing video conference calls because of the pandemic, there have been lots of videos of people being interrupted by their pets, including MPs.

But we haven’t seen a better one than this one. It’s SNP MP John Nicolson and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Up periscope!

Source @Alain_Tolhurst