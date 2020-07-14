Daily Mail readers on their childhood toys being cancelled is peak Daily Mail
To the world of the Daily Mail, where the paper shared the news with its readers that their ’90s toys might be worth a fortune! Probably not, obviously, but you never know.
And the responses it prompted from these readers are surely peak Daily Mail (or somewhere close) as shared by @BestoftheMail on Twitter.
No doubt.
— Craig ross (@rossco151080) July 14, 2020
READ MORE
How the Daily Mail works, part 346
Source @BestoftheMail