Carole Baskin just did a shout out to Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile and there are no words

If you’ve watched Tiger King on Netflix then you’ll be familiar with the work of Carole Baskin. Very possibly you’ll be familiar with her even if you haven’t.

We only mention her because she’s just been pranked by Australian comedian Tom Armstrong and, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself. Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

It’s the way she says ‘Savile’ that really makes it. Well, that and everything else about it, obviously.

Here’s the man behind it.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Source @tomoarmstrong Via @frazer_kyah