Carole Baskin just did a shout out to Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile and there are no words

If you’ve watched Tiger King on Netflix then you’ll be familiar with the work of Carole Baskin. Very possibly you’ll be familiar with her even if you haven’t.

We only mention her because she’s just been pranked by Australian comedian Tom Armstrong and, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself. Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

Carole Baskin has had a shocker here😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hYrQxC5PoY — Kyah Frazer (@frazer_kyah) July 14, 2020

It’s the way she says ‘Savile’ that really makes it. Well, that and everything else about it, obviously.

Here’s the man behind it.

If this doesn’t break the internet I give up 🤣 Carole Baskin shouts out Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9RsICCRXwK — Tom Armstrong (@TomoArmstrong) July 14, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Good morning to the person that made Carole Baskin give a shoutout to Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile https://t.co/arjZF0ygmI — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) July 14, 2020

Carole Baskin is doing Birthday shout outs for money… How did she not realise this is a wind up?? 😅😎 pic.twitter.com/cLv2BK63qV — Joe O'Reilly 🕙 (@TraffordPubReds) July 14, 2020

Someone was so dedicated to trolling that they paid £165 for this lol. https://t.co/77o8yYTFWi — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) July 14, 2020

Carole Baskin getting scammed into talking about Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile is peak British humour pic.twitter.com/TMCMAKBePw — mcdonald has now opened (@believe_swaggy_) July 14, 2020

This is like that time when Trump retweeted a shout-out to Fred & Rose West, BUT BETTER pic.twitter.com/m8JbxB0S1I — Sam (@sam_bambs) July 14, 2020

All I need now is to find out that Joe Exotic orchestrated this from prison. https://t.co/Qxe4YFeTX3 — Arsene's Eyes (@Arsenes_Eyes) July 14, 2020

Pretty pleased with my first day as Carole Baskin’s social media adviser. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) July 14, 2020

And you can follow @tomoarmstrong on Twitter here.

