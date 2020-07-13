Toby Young’s herd immunity theory didn’t stand up to the test – 9 clinical takedowns

At the start of the coronavirus crisis, there was some talk from MPs that the government’s policy was the pursuit of herd immunity, which they later denied.

At the weekend, right-wing columnist Toby Young gave everyone the benefit of his vast knowledge and many years of experience in the field of immunology best guess.

Science Twitter wasn’t impressed – and they weren’t the only ones.

1.

On current infection levels, the British population will achieve herd immunity with only another 400,000-600,000 deaths over 2-3 years. This is your weekly reminder that Toby Young is a medical illiterate and clueless political bullshit artist. https://t.co/FTDZmB43SM — Charlie Stross (@cstross) July 12, 2020

2.

I'm seeing that renowned expert in absolutely fucking nothing Toby Young is claiming we're close to herd immunity, presumably on the basis of his extensive knowledge of fuck all. — Chris (@seismicshed) July 12, 2020

3.

I’m blocked. Somebody tell Toby: – a study in Spain found 5% of the population had antibodies

– in Sweden where there was virtually no lockdown it is just 7.3%

– to get to herd immunity without a vaccine would involve many thousands more deaths

– his head looks like an egg pic.twitter.com/WQ3XeVfRt9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 12, 2020

4.

Coronavirus herd immunity has one thing in common with Toby Youngs best friends coming to his stag do: It's not happening. https://t.co/PZ0xpjJpoT — Gregor Schwayer (@gremisch) July 12, 2020

5.

6.

Utter nonsense Toby, how can somebody be so wrong so often? 😩 https://t.co/s9cuDinLfJ — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) July 11, 2020

7.

Thank you, Toby, for providing us a classic example of how to misinterpret seroprevalence data. The stated 68% positive antibody test appears to be from CityMD, an urgent care facility in the NYC area that offers COVID-19 testing.t https://t.co/4ROjAjoW8h — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 11, 2020

8.

Toby Young is a cake. https://t.co/AQcWTJFIdw — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) July 12, 2020

9.

In 1958, Michael Young wrote an influential book, contending that meritocracy would ultimately mean the hereditary rule of the mediocre offspring of the middle class. Toby Young has shown commendable loyalty in proving his old dad absolutely right. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) July 12, 2020

Writer Tom Jamieson thought Young’s words had a certain ring to them.

Expect a Telegraph column about being rudely awakened by the dustmen.

