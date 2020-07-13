Simply 13 funny times the customer really wasn’t right

Turns out the customer’s not always right. Sometimes they are wrong – very wrong indeed – and these 9 examples are very funny (and very wrong, obviously).

1. ‘Someone returned a Lego set’

(via)

2. ‘It’s really frustrating …’

(via)

3. ‘Food’s not there’

A customer complained that when they opened their bbq, the food wasn’t there. When I said the picture was just an indication of what you can cook on it she said she’d 4 more at home in the freezer. pic.twitter.com/vSui3VQODs — BillyBudd23🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 (@billybudd23) April 5, 2019

4. ‘Forgot to bring something to the vet’

(via)

5. ‘I’d like a cappuccino …’

Customer: I’d like a cappuccino – no chocolate on top, no foam and no milk.

Me: … so you’d like a black coffee?

Customer: No, I only like cappuccino. I WANT a cappuccino!

Me: *makes a black coffee*

Customer: Perfect! I don’t understand why you had to be so difficult about it 🙈 — Lisa Taylor (@lisa_anne9999) April 5, 2019

6. ‘The escalation is real’

(via)

7. ‘Can smell carbon monoxide’