Simply 13 funny times the customer really wasn’t right
Turns out the customer’s not always right. Sometimes they are wrong – very wrong indeed – and these 9 examples are very funny (and very wrong, obviously).
1. ‘Someone returned a Lego set’
2. ‘It’s really frustrating …’
3. ‘Food’s not there’
A customer complained that when they opened their bbq, the food wasn’t there. When I said the picture was just an indication of what you can cook on it she said she’d 4 more at home in the freezer. pic.twitter.com/vSui3VQODs
— BillyBudd23🇪🇺 🏳️🌈 (@billybudd23) April 5, 2019
4. ‘Forgot to bring something to the vet’
5. ‘I’d like a cappuccino …’
Customer: I’d like a cappuccino – no chocolate on top, no foam and no milk.
Me: … so you’d like a black coffee?
Customer: No, I only like cappuccino. I WANT a cappuccino!
Me: *makes a black coffee*
Customer: Perfect! I don’t understand why you had to be so difficult about it 🙈
— Lisa Taylor (@lisa_anne9999) April 5, 2019
6. ‘The escalation is real’
7. ‘Can smell carbon monoxide’
Got called out because the owner said he could smell carbon monoxide coming from his boiler. Tried to explain. He’s was having none of it.
— Huw Barrett (@Huwbut) April 5, 2019