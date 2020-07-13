Simply 13 funny times the customer really wasn’t right

Turns out the customer’s not always right. Sometimes they are wrong – very wrong indeed – and these 9 examples are very funny (and very wrong, obviously).

1. ‘Someone returned a Lego set’

(via)

2. ‘It’s really frustrating …’

(via)

3. ‘Food’s not there’

4. ‘Forgot to bring something to the vet’

(via)

5. ‘I’d like a cappuccino …’

6. ‘The escalation is real’

(via)

7. ‘Can smell carbon monoxide’

Article Pages: 1 2