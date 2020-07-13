Sarah Cooper’s “How to cognitive” lip-synch shines a hilarious light on Trump’s own words
Although he almost certainly wasn’t supposed to have blurted it out, Donald Trump recently called Sean Hannity, live on air, and bragged about having aced a cognitive test.
This is what he said.
Trump bizarrely bragged to Hannity that he “aced” a cognitive test he took at Walter Reed.
Doctors “were very surprised. They said, 'That's an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.'"
Is this a normal thing to do during a physical? pic.twitter.com/V1Xm4CQGhI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2020
It raised some questions.
The White House has not disclosed any recent trips to Walter Reed.
When and why was Trump secreted to a medical center and administered a cognitive evaluation? https://t.co/UUEmMtj5gf
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 10, 2020
At least we know he will have got “Do you know who the President is?” correct. Bit of a head start for him there.
The wonderful Sarah Cooper took Trump’s words and made them into brilliantly dark comedy, as always.
How to cognitive pic.twitter.com/YM51OJ58qA
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 10, 2020
Here are a few of the admiring reactions her clip has picked up.
holy shit https://t.co/sQzdJMM2vx
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 10, 2020
Omg Sarah 🤣
— Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) July 10, 2020
Thank you @sarahcpr for first big laugh of the day! 🎉💕
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 10, 2020
Worth waiting for. https://t.co/DqvxUnFQUt
— Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) July 10, 2020
We’re going to start using this tip from the legendary Mark Hamill.
Words can't express how much I love this woman.
I'm at the point where I close my eyes when the real #POTUS is on TV speaking & just picture @sarahcpr. It's really helped control my gag-reflex. https://t.co/EorXnCqAhl
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 10, 2020
READ MORE
This lip-synch of Trump’s Lone Ranger comment is both hilarious and horribly accurate
Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper