Sarah Cooper’s “How to cognitive” lip-synch shines a hilarious light on Trump’s own words

Although he almost certainly wasn’t supposed to have blurted it out, Donald Trump recently called Sean Hannity, live on air, and bragged about having aced a cognitive test.

This is what he said.

It raised some questions.

At least we know he will have got “Do you know who the President is?” correct. Bit of a head start for him there.

The wonderful Sarah Cooper took Trump’s words and made them into brilliantly dark comedy, as always.

Here are a few of the admiring reactions her clip has picked up.

We’re going to start using this tip from the legendary Mark Hamill.

READ MORE

This lip-synch of Trump’s Lone Ranger comment is both hilarious and horribly accurate

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper