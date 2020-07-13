Donald Trump in a mask goes exactly as well with Star Wars’ Imperial March as you thought it would

Famously mask phobic Donald Trump was filmed over the weekend walking down a corridor wearing a very Trump-like mask, complete with the seal of the president on it.

And there was something about it that reminded people of a certain tune you’ll recognise and yes, they go just as well together as you’d imagine they would.

I fixed your video, @realDonaldTrump. After months of ridiculing masks, and 135,000 deaths, you're just evil.#DarthTrump (turn the sound up) pic.twitter.com/HkswW76JGB — fact (@FindAClearTruth) July 12, 2020

Uncanny.

Here it is with the music alone.

that video of trump and all his generals marching towards the camera in masks really hits better with the imperial march added pic.twitter.com/dthIYhiX3n — Mayor Watermelon (@MayorWatermelon) July 12, 2020

Or, if you prefer something completely different …

The original is for people who actually build stuff. This is the version he deserves. pic.twitter.com/L3tAuuDXr3 — Mike Henderson (@mikefrompando) July 12, 2020

And it’s funny not because he’s wearing one – everyone should wear one – but because he refused to wear one for so long.

