Donald Trump in a mask goes exactly as well with Star Wars’ Imperial March as you thought it would

Famously mask phobic Donald Trump was filmed over the weekend walking down a corridor wearing a very Trump-like mask, complete with the seal of the president on it.

And there was something about it that reminded people of a certain tune you’ll recognise and yes, they go just as well together as you’d imagine they would.

Uncanny.

Here it is with the music alone.

Or, if you prefer something completely different …

And it’s funny not because he’s wearing one – everyone should wear one – but because he refused to wear one for so long.

Source @FindAClearTruth @MayorWatermelon