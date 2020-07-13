Dame Judi Dench as museum exhibits is very fitting for such a national treasure

You’ve got to love museum Twitter. We’ve seen them compete to find the best bum or the creepiest object and – of course – which one had the best duck.

Now, the York Museums Trust have shown one of our most precious national treasures, Dame Judi Dench, as …some other national treasures – and it’s everything you could hope for.

1. C17th Workbox

Judi Dench as objects in our collection — a thread pic.twitter.com/0Yob8Kwx9f — York Museums Trust (@YorkMuseumTrust) July 9, 2020

2. Julia Domna head-pot

3. Victorian wreath

4. C18th cat dummy board

5. Ormside Bowl

6. Ann Stokes, Globe Fish ceramic

7. C19th arsenic dress

Twitter loved it – naturally.

I'm so here for this https://t.co/YhRaxnID5x — Sarah Creed (@ItsSarahCreed) July 9, 2020

how very refined & tasteful — Emma Lou (@elpitviper) July 10, 2020

If this comment from the Mary Rose Museum is anything to go by, we know what space to watch.

This is amazing, we love it! 👏 👏 Any ideas as to who we could compare our collection to? 🤔 https://t.co/3GImF52vga — The Mary Rose (@MaryRoseMuseum) July 10, 2020

Source York Museums Trust Image York Museums Trust, York Museums Trust