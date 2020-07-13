Dame Judi Dench as museum exhibits is very fitting for such a national treasure

You’ve got to love museum Twitter. We’ve seen them compete to find the best bum or the creepiest object and – of course – which one had the best duck.

Now, the York Museums Trust have shown one of our most precious national treasures, Dame Judi Dench, as …some other national treasures – and it’s everything you could hope for.

1. C17th Workbox

2. Julia Domna head-pot

3. Victorian wreath

4. C18th cat dummy board

5. Ormside Bowl

6. Ann Stokes, Globe Fish ceramic

7. C19th arsenic dress

Twitter loved it – naturally.

If this comment from the Mary Rose Museum is anything to go by, we know what space to watch.

READ MORE

This wonderful thread by the Museum of English Rural Life went viral and you won’t be disappointed

Source York Museums Trust Image York Museums Trust, York Museums Trust