Dame Judi Dench as museum exhibits is very fitting for such a national treasure
You’ve got to love museum Twitter. We’ve seen them compete to find the best bum or the creepiest object and – of course – which one had the best duck.
Now, the York Museums Trust have shown one of our most precious national treasures, Dame Judi Dench, as …some other national treasures – and it’s everything you could hope for.
1. C17th Workbox
Judi Dench as objects in our collection — a thread pic.twitter.com/0Yob8Kwx9f
2. Julia Domna head-pot
3. Victorian wreath
4. C18th cat dummy board
5. Ormside Bowl
6. Ann Stokes, Globe Fish ceramic
7. C19th arsenic dress
Twitter loved it – naturally.
I'm so here for this https://t.co/YhRaxnID5x
— Sarah Creed (@ItsSarahCreed) July 9, 2020
Blessing your TL with this thread.
Namaste @JenSutt6971 https://t.co/u7KMDNlbFv
— (@djinnxxi) July 11, 2020
how very refined & tasteful
— Emma Lou (@elpitviper) July 10, 2020
If this comment from the Mary Rose Museum is anything to go by, we know what space to watch.
This is amazing, we love it! 👏 👏
Any ideas as to who we could compare our collection to? 🤔 https://t.co/3GImF52vga
— The Mary Rose (@MaryRoseMuseum) July 10, 2020
