These care home residents recreated iconic album covers and it’s absolutely joyous

Writer and director Tim Frost gave people the pick-me-up they’ve been craving when he shared this fantastic picture of his grandmother.

The entertainment manager in my nan's care home decided to recreate album covers with some of the residents.

This is my nan. pic.twitter.com/0e6bAzVW97 — Tim Frost (@TimFrost23) July 11, 2020

He was inundated with admiring comments and requests to see more of the album covers, and we’re all so grateful that he got permission, because – well, just look at them.

1. Madonna – True Blue

2. Bruce Springsteen – Born in the USA

3. The Clash – London Calling

4. Taylor Swift – 1989

5. Blink 182 – Enema of the State

6. Rag’n’Bone Man – Human

7. Elvis Presley – Elvis Presley