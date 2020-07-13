A drive-in cinema went the extra mile with this takedown of an unfair 1-star review
In today’s episode of ‘unfair one-star reviews getting entirely the treatment they deserved’ comes this, a drive-in cinema which went the extra mile when this customer said ‘they suck’.
Oof.
‘Now we know who sucks,’ said My_Memes_Will_Cure_U who shared it on Reddit.
‘“What confuses me is how it happened twice*
DAMN.’ Rhysim
‘Ocala Drive-in is not messing around.
Their motto: “give us a 1, we give you a 5 degree burn”.’ Salmuth
