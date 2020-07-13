13 darkly humorous takes on what’s going on with the coronavirus crisis

It looks like there won’t be a change to mandatory mask-wearing in shops, despite the PM saying stricter rules were necessary, with Michael “I obviously didn’t see the beach photos” Gove insisting that British good sense would be enough.

Over on Twitter, all aspects of the pandemic have provided inspiration for these very funny people.

1.

Don't know if Michael Gove is the ideal frontman for not covering up your face — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) July 12, 2020

2.

If the Americans descending on Ireland give me the virus, I want my plague-riddled body put on public display and tourists duped into licking it in order to receive the gift o' the gab or the spirit of Guinness or whatever shite is bringing them here in the middle of a pandemic — Ciara | Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) July 10, 2020

3.

These masks could save thousands of lives. Wear it if you fancy or don’t I don’t care. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 13, 2020

4.

No offense but I am not a big fan of the global pandemic — donni saphire (@donni) July 12, 2020

5.

Face mask makes Donald Trump look no more weak, ineffectual, or stupid than is usual. pic.twitter.com/e1sl2NXyHL — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) July 12, 2020

6.

Absolutely howling at all these people who have spent the last five years constantly complaining about ‘whinging Remoaners’, ‘snowflakes’ and ‘spoilt millennials’ who are now crying like fucking toddlers over the pain and terror of *checks notes* briefly wearing a soft mask. — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) July 12, 2020

7.

Michael Gove: "I don't think we need to make face coverings compulsory. I trust people to use common sense"

One week ago: pic.twitter.com/CJvaw8N097 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 12, 2020

8.

One day we’ll look back on all this and laugh, betraying our position to the roaming cannibal vigilantes, who will drag us from our cave and harvest us for protein. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 11, 2020

9.

oh my god Disney World was great today. The lines were like half as long as usual. Only complaint: have they changed their food? Couldn't taste anything! — Humorist Jared Logan (@JaredLogan) July 12, 2020

10.

Experts: If society cooperates, the pandemic could be over in 3 weeks. [18 weeks later] Society: pic.twitter.com/MQQnllHtZi — Stephen Punwasi (@StephenPunwasi) July 12, 2020

11.

Something about coronavirus turning out to be just a cake etc. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 12, 2020

12.

Did you see ME?! I wore a MASK! A black mask! I was like "The Lone Ranger"!! I wore it over my eyes! It was easy to breathe! But I COULDN’T SEE! Everything was dark! How did The Lone Ranger do it? He could see! And breathe! I wish I was The Lone Ranger!!#Covid_19 #SundayMorning — Donald J. Trump ………………… ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@realDonaldTrFan) July 12, 2020

13.

Usually hate Flying Ant Day but actually nice to see a planned event going ahead in 2020 tbh. — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) July 12, 2020

Comedy writer Phil Swales had a new interpretation of the word Covid, and he may have a depressing point.

COVID stands for Comedy Videos, because thats the only way we'll get to see it from now on. — Phil Comedy (@philswales) July 11, 2020

READ MORE

The funny people of Twitter have been joking about the pandemic – our 11 favourites

Image @catchstars and @bogomi on Unsplash