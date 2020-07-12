This woman giving her verdict on these men and the fish they’ve caught is simply wonderful
This is 57 seconds very well spent.
This is a very strong contender for my all time favourite tiktok pic.twitter.com/M8FcaoztQ6
— Kashira Whiteley (@KashWhiteley) July 7, 2020
Brilliantly done. And this man not liking it made us like it even more.
Heaven forbid a man shows a picture of himself enjoying one of his hobbies on a dating site profile picture. Can’t show body pics as it is either vain or gross. Can’t show yourself enjoying a hobby either. What else is there?
— The Audacity180 (@AlexTaylor79) July 9, 2020
Based off this tweet I can tell you now that you really would not be able to cope with being a woman, even for one single day.
— Kashira Whiteley (@KashWhiteley) July 9, 2020
Similar but different was this.
strong contender pic.twitter.com/e2JyU1DCUO
— ACG (@aaroncostaganis) July 9, 2020
And if you’re wondering how it all started …
This trend was started by @calatime, here's the original video and you can follow her tiktok for more fish boy content https://t.co/Zsm4G65AbK pic.twitter.com/vTWa5URqHf
— Kashira Whiteley (@KashWhiteley) July 9, 2020
READ MORE
Donald Trump being beaten up by his umbrella is time very well spent
Source @KashWhiteley