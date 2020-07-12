This woman giving her verdict on these men and the fish they’ve caught is simply wonderful

This is 57 seconds very well spent.

This is a very strong contender for my all time favourite tiktok pic.twitter.com/M8FcaoztQ6 — Kashira Whiteley (@KashWhiteley) July 7, 2020

Brilliantly done. And this man not liking it made us like it even more.

Heaven forbid a man shows a picture of himself enjoying one of his hobbies on a dating site profile picture. Can’t show body pics as it is either vain or gross. Can’t show yourself enjoying a hobby either. What else is there? — The Audacity180 (@AlexTaylor79) July 9, 2020

Based off this tweet I can tell you now that you really would not be able to cope with being a woman, even for one single day. — Kashira Whiteley (@KashWhiteley) July 9, 2020

Similar but different was this.

And if you’re wondering how it all started …

This trend was started by @calatime, here's the original video and you can follow her tiktok for more fish boy content https://t.co/Zsm4G65AbK pic.twitter.com/vTWa5URqHf — Kashira Whiteley (@KashWhiteley) July 9, 2020

Source @KashWhiteley