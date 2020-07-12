People can’t decide which of these two zebras is looking at the camera

Not unlike that dress that everyone insisted on seeing different comes this photo of a couple of zebras which is thoroughly confusing people.

The question: which of the two zebras is the one we can see looking at the camera?

And it’s fair to say the internet was divided, very divided.

My answer is Left zebra 🦓. Reason the direction of the inside part of ears of both zebras. If left zebra was looking left or straight the inside part of the ears would not be visible. So the only direction that makes this possible is if the zebra 🦓 was facing the camera 📸 — I will Speak Up (@will_speak_up) July 8, 2020

The one on the right….Going by shadow — Omkar (@Omkar4219) July 8, 2020

So no consensus. It’s like a parade. Left, right, left, right….. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 8, 2020

Difficult to say when it is zebra crossing! 😊 🦓 — Maya Sharma (@MayaSharmaNDTV) July 8, 2020

Source @saroshlodhi

H/T BoredPanda