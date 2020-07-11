Robert de Niro will be ‘lucky to make $7.5m this year’ and everyone made the same joke

Robert de Niro’s waiting. Specifically, he’s waiting to find out if he’s going to make $7.5m this year after his finances were apparently hit by the coronavirus and his lawyers had this to say about it.

Robert De Niro 'will be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this year', lawyers say https://t.co/PWVtFOtI5p — The Independent (@Independent) July 10, 2020

‘Actor has reportedly taken a financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, as his estranged wife asks for a raise on her credit card limit,’ reported the Independent.

And everyone – well, nearly everyone – made the same joke.

I too will be lucky if I make $7.5 million this year https://t.co/VWy6WeMdno — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) July 10, 2020

omg girl SAME https://t.co/kSLw2azfdt — Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) July 10, 2020

I too will be lucky if I make $7.5 million this year https://t.co/25TVVGR8KC — Cllr Una Power (@unapower) July 10, 2020

Celebrities are just like us! https://t.co/gznHNeGAk6 — Sophia (Gladiator) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) July 10, 2020

To conclude.

I'd be even more lucky to make $7.5 million this year — ハンナ Maollennial ⚢⚧ (@tasmosunt) July 10, 2020

And this.

If Robert De Niro doesn’t make $7.5 million this year, I’m gonna fucking kill myself https://t.co/7ZwVSeORLp — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) July 10, 2020

