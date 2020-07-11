Robert de Niro will be ‘lucky to make $7.5m this year’ and everyone made the same joke
Robert de Niro’s waiting. Specifically, he’s waiting to find out if he’s going to make $7.5m this year after his finances were apparently hit by the coronavirus and his lawyers had this to say about it.
Robert De Niro 'will be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this year', lawyers say https://t.co/PWVtFOtI5p
— The Independent (@Independent) July 10, 2020
‘Actor has reportedly taken a financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, as his estranged wife asks for a raise on her credit card limit,’ reported the Independent.
And everyone – well, nearly everyone – made the same joke.
I too will be lucky if I make $7.5 million this year https://t.co/VWy6WeMdno
— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) July 10, 2020
omg girl SAME https://t.co/kSLw2azfdt
— Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) July 10, 2020
I too will be lucky if I make $7.5 million this year https://t.co/25TVVGR8KC
— Cllr Una Power (@unapower) July 10, 2020
Celebrities are just like us! https://t.co/gznHNeGAk6
— Sophia (Gladiator) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) July 10, 2020
To conclude.
I'd be even more lucky to make $7.5 million this year
— ハンナ Maollennial ⚢⚧ (@tasmosunt) July 10, 2020
And this.
If Robert De Niro doesn’t make $7.5 million this year, I’m gonna fucking kill myself https://t.co/7ZwVSeORLp
— Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) July 10, 2020
