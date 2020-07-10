The only 5 reactions you need to Trump being ordered to hand over his tax returns

Since before he was elected, Donald Trump has been making excuses for not handing over his tax returns for public scrutiny.

Now, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has ruled that his financial records should be handed over to New York prosecutors who are looking into payments made to women alleging affairs with the President.

U.S. SUPREME COURT RULES FOR NEW YORK GRAND JURY OVER BID TO OBTAIN TRUMP'S FINANCIAL RECORDS, INCLUDING TAX RETURNS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2020

The American people deserve to know what Donald Trump is hiding in his tax returns. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2020

Before you – or Joe – get excited, the case has been referred back to the District Court, so it still may not happen, and the details may not make it into the public domain, but people have been pretty excited anyway.

These five reactions say all that needs to be said – for now.

1.

2.

3.

We don’t need Trump’s taxes to know he’s a crook and a Russian puppet. Even if we got those records before the election, his base will never desert him. But 94% of Americans already know how we’ll vote—so it’s about turnout. Use Trump’s records to send him to jail after he loses. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 9, 2020

4.

My number one guess for why trump won't show his taxes, aside from the money laundering, porn star payoffs, and other criminality, is that they show he's not really a billionaire. And he's fully owned by Putin. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 9, 2020

5.

Somewhere, an industrial paper shredder awakens from its slumber. https://t.co/xnUmYaYvHd — comic book genizah (@david_wolkin) July 9, 2020

David Pepper used an oft-tweeted Trumpism.

In an unsurprising development, the White House spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany insisted that Trump couldn’t release the returns because they are being audited – a claim both made and refuted by the IRS in 2016.

Political journalist, Aaron Rupar had an answer for her.

Kayleigh McEnany claims Trump’s tax returns are still under audit but he’ll release them when it’s over, which reminds me I have a bridge for sale in New York pic.twitter.com/bqpvCu2qs9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2020

