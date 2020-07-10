The only 5 reactions you need to Trump being ordered to hand over his tax returns

Since before he was elected, Donald Trump has been making excuses for not handing over his tax returns for public scrutiny.

Now, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has ruled that his financial records should be handed over to New York prosecutors who are looking into payments made to women alleging affairs with the President.

Before you – or Joe – get excited, the case has been referred back to the District Court, so it still may not happen, and the details may not make it into the public domain, but people have been pretty excited anyway.

These five reactions say all that needs to be said – for now.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

David Pepper used an oft-tweeted Trumpism.

In an unsurprising development, the White House spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany insisted that Trump couldn’t release the returns because they are being audited – a claim both made and refuted by the IRS in 2016.

Political journalist, Aaron Rupar had an answer for her.

Source Kyle Griffin Image Screengrab