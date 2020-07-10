This teacher trying to say farewell to her class is utterly lovely

Schools are close to breaking up for the summer holidays but it’s an end of year like no other, with many pupils homeschooling and teachers away from their class for the best part of half the school year.

Not everyone’s homeschooling, but for those that are, their contact with teachers has been restricted to phone calls and video messages. And here’s one teacher – Mrs Regan – trying to record a farewell message for her class and it’s funny, lovely, and speaks volumes.

Mrs Regan is a nursery school teacher who has been shielding since March. Helping her make a video to say goodbye to the children she misses so much was both the saddest and funniest thing I’ve ever been part of. #homeschooling pic.twitter.com/ImsStujfOk — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) July 9, 2020

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Oh stop 😭😭😭 — Amy Huberman (@amyhuberman) July 9, 2020

I know right. I can’t actually watch it again. I’ve no tears left. 😂😭😢 — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) July 9, 2020

I mean I wish she was my teacher — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) July 9, 2020

She cries every time she watches this video😂😂 — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) July 9, 2020

Jarlath this like these funniest thing I ever seen. I've watched it 3 times and "it's time to say goodbye" while crying is my fave. — Fern Brady (@FernBrady) July 9, 2020

And a final word from @Jarlath who shared the video on Twitter.

What you can’t see in this video is me behind the camera in absolute tatters. Thanks to everyone who got in touch about this gem of a lady & teacher. Not gonna lie, little bit miffed that this got more views than the last standup clip I posted. 😂 https://t.co/Uozei6BUAY — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) July 10, 2020

