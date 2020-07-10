This teacher trying to say farewell to her class is utterly lovely

Schools are close to breaking up for the summer holidays but it’s an end of year like no other, with many pupils homeschooling and teachers away from their class for the best part of half the school year.

Not everyone’s homeschooling, but for those that are, their contact with teachers has been restricted to phone calls and video messages. And here’s one teacher – Mrs Regan – trying to record a farewell message for her class and it’s funny, lovely, and speaks volumes.

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

And a final word from @Jarlath who shared the video on Twitter.

Source @Jarlath