This comedy spat about taking your phone to the loo is very funny (wherever you read it)

It all started when @SpillerOfTea went on Twitter to share his forthright view about people who take their phone to the bathroom when they’re going for a, well, here’s the tweet.

If you take your phone with you when you go for a poo you are a disgusting person and we cannot be friends. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 9, 2020

And it caught the attention of @JimMFelton whose view was similarly direct.

Honest to god I can’t think of anything more undignified than someone taking a poo without a phone to occupy them, just staring dead ahead like an abandoned horse. https://t.co/jpU4xzUFkN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 9, 2020

And it all rather escalated from there.

Blocking Felton for his very not funny replies to this, the phone-shitting prick. — ️‍ Max ️‍ (@SpillerOfTea) July 9, 2020

Max on the toilet pic.twitter.com/TP6JqagDJM — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 9, 2020

And what’s with all the, “What else do you do?” replies. I do a fucking shit. I do a shit, clean my bumhole, wash my hands and leave. Who the fuck are all these people spending longer than necessary in the toilet so they can do a tweet? Vile creatures. — ️‍ Max ️‍ (@SpillerOfTea) July 9, 2020

Max on the toilet pic.twitter.com/7Vm9UUaXLS — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 9, 2020

What else do you do? — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) July 9, 2020

I DO A POO — ️‍ Max ️‍ (@SpillerOfTea) July 9, 2020

The amazing thing is we used to have to read shampoo bottles when we were having a shit, but now we’ve got phones, we can just take a photo of the bottle and read it anywhere we like. — James Hopkins (@JimToThe2) July 9, 2020

i remember that feeling of panic as a kid, furiously scanning the bathroom for something, ANYTHING to read. Toothpaste tubes, shampoo, anything in the bin? — gjb (@pr1vatear) July 9, 2020

I never take my phone into the bathroom with me, I need both hands free for my footlong sandwich. — – (@oscarxray) July 9, 2020

Actually lolled — Nathan 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈💚 (@titanicdays) July 9, 2020

I went for a poo without my phone earlier. There are 412 tiles in my bathroom. — Ian O'flaherty (@Sem75) July 9, 2020

With two small boys, the toilet is my only source of sanctuary and the perfect place to read your tweets Max…! — Isobel Clift (@soprano74) July 9, 2020

I'm sorry but twitter on the shitter is the best. — Lewis Hield (@LHield1992) July 9, 2020

To conclude …

Forget Laurence Fox and Owen Jones. This is the spat I want to see. @SpillerOfTea — Oonagh (@Okeating) July 9, 2020

And if you don’t already, follow @SpillerOfTea on Twitter here and @JimMFelton here. You can read their tweets while you’re on the loo.

