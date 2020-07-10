This comedy spat about taking your phone to the loo is very funny (wherever you read it)

It all started when @SpillerOfTea went on Twitter to share his forthright view about people who take their phone to the bathroom when they’re going for a, well, here’s the tweet.

And it caught the attention of @JimMFelton whose view was similarly direct.

And it all rather escalated from there.

To conclude …

And if you don’t already, follow @SpillerOfTea on Twitter here and @JimMFelton here. You can read their tweets while you’re on the loo.

READ MORE ON THE LOO OR WHEREVER YOU DO THIS SORT OF THING

People are sharing the worst bathrooms they’ve ever seen and these 17 are truly terrible

Source @SpillerOfTea