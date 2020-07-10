These are all cakes and people can’t quite get their heads rounds it
These are all cakes but they look so much like something else people can’t quite get their heads round it.
These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid
— Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020
No wonder it’s got more than 1 million views.
This is why I have trust issues…
— Victor 🌕 (@Xyoss7) July 8, 2020
Not everyone was impressed though.
Cakes? Well, fondant sculptures with cake inside.
— xMarks (@xMarks96091955) July 8, 2020
And what do they taste like?
Amazing creations but the actual cake inside looks revolting
— Katkin (@katkin2) July 8, 2020
Impressive as they are, they’re not quite as mind-bending (horrific) as this one.
Amazing, but nothing will ever beat this one pic.twitter.com/BRE2T0r2kD
— arlo (@ArloNC) July 8, 2020
READ MORE
There’s something truly delightful about this dog’s reaction to a magic trick
Source Twitter @tasty