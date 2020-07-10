Our 25 favourite funny posts of the week

Happy Friday. We’ve found some really funny tweets to keep you amused while you grab a break from whatever it is you need a break from – as long as it isn’t funny tweets.

Here are our 25 favourites.

1.

2.

A colon can dramatically change the meaning of a sentence. Example:

I ate Julie’s sandwich.

I ate Julie’s colon. — stalking myself (does this cloth smell funny) (@MyselfStalking) July 3, 2020

3.

4.

Follow for more recipes pic.twitter.com/Zp5pyxNO9r — ThexyBeatht (@thexybeatht) July 4, 2020

5.

I'm blaming the pedestrianisation of Norwich City Centre. pic.twitter.com/TfqdFDm8Qy — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) July 4, 2020

6.

British problems: reading the 'close window' button as a kiss pic.twitter.com/EX58KcxVRx — Holly Brockwell (@holly) July 6, 2020

7.

SHIRLIE: "Coke please"

BARMAN: "Is Pepsi OK?"

SHIRLIE: "She's fine, can I just have my drink? It’s been 30 years" — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) July 6, 2020

8.

That is how it tends to work. pic.twitter.com/XdZAclCism — Nick Walker (@nickw84) July 5, 2020

9.

I’m going to an authentic fishfood restaurant on Saturday. They put you in a big bowl and sprinkle your food on your head. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) July 6, 2020

10.

Me: I proposed by burping "will you marry me?" Colleague: I didn't know you were married Me: I am not — Pessimus Prime Minister (@BigJDubz) July 6, 2020

11.

The Queen is so out of touch with regular people she once said “annus horribilis” without smirking. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 6, 2020

12.