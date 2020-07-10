Our 25 favourite funny posts of the week
Happy Friday. We’ve found some really funny tweets to keep you amused while you grab a break from whatever it is you need a break from – as long as it isn’t funny tweets.
Here are our 25 favourites.
1.
…YOU’RE A WOBLE pic.twitter.com/KmY7E8EbzP
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) July 4, 2020
2.
A colon can dramatically change the meaning of a sentence. Example:
I ate Julie’s sandwich.
I ate Julie’s colon.
— stalking myself (does this cloth smell funny) (@MyselfStalking) July 3, 2020
3.
— sophia 💅🏻 (@sophsa) July 5, 2020
4.
Follow for more recipes pic.twitter.com/Zp5pyxNO9r
— ThexyBeatht (@thexybeatht) July 4, 2020
5.
I'm blaming the pedestrianisation of Norwich City Centre. pic.twitter.com/TfqdFDm8Qy
— Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) July 4, 2020
6.
British problems: reading the 'close window' button as a kiss pic.twitter.com/EX58KcxVRx
— Holly Brockwell (@holly) July 6, 2020
7.
SHIRLIE: "Coke please"
BARMAN: "Is Pepsi OK?"
SHIRLIE: "She's fine, can I just have my drink? It’s been 30 years"
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) July 6, 2020
8.
That is how it tends to work. pic.twitter.com/XdZAclCism
— Nick Walker (@nickw84) July 5, 2020
9.
I’m going to an authentic fishfood restaurant on Saturday.
They put you in a big bowl and sprinkle your food on your head.
— rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) July 6, 2020
10.
Me: I proposed by burping "will you marry me?"
Colleague: I didn't know you were married
Me: I am not
— Pessimus Prime Minister (@BigJDubz) July 6, 2020
11.
The Queen is so out of touch with regular people she once said “annus horribilis” without smirking.
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 6, 2020
12.
Did ..did two raccoons write this pic.twitter.com/S7mqDWpWG1
— giallo shots (@emotionalpedant) July 8, 2020