Michael Spicer’s “The football pundit who doesn’t watch football” is hilariously believable

Michael Spicer is so much more than the increasingly frustrated aide in the room next door.

For instance, he’s also the football pundit who doesn’t actually watch football.

Why do we now suspect we’ve seen this guy spouting garbage after a match on more than one occasion?

via Gfycat

Twitter had a few observations.

As a bonus, here’s Michael bringing us some more sporting news, as the unrehearsed voiceover artist.

There’s still time to catch up with his excellent radio comedy about creating the Room Next Door sketches, here.

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab Michael Spicer