Michael Spicer’s “The football pundit who doesn’t watch football” is hilariously believable

Michael Spicer is so much more than the increasingly frustrated aide in the room next door.

For instance, he’s also the football pundit who doesn’t actually watch football.

the football pundit who doesn’t watch football pic.twitter.com/GAcW4tg4rz — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 9, 2020

Why do we now suspect we’ve seen this guy spouting garbage after a match on more than one occasion?

Twitter had a few observations.

If Matt Hancock was a football pundit! 🤣 https://t.co/tS3B3AaZO1 — Jo Mac (@Jomacjomac) July 9, 2020

"Hey Osman, do you mind handling this sports story?"

Me: https://t.co/NYF62sRmPO — Osman Baig (@TellyProducer) July 9, 2020

Feeling quite extraordinarily "seen", as I am given to understand the stylish young people are apt to remark on the internet. https://t.co/dM4EGtyvom — Lord WarGit, a Tom Nook subsidiary (@WarGit) July 9, 2020

Makes more sense than most of the real punditry — Adam Lethbridge (@AdamLethbridge) July 9, 2020

As a bonus, here’s Michael bringing us some more sporting news, as the unrehearsed voiceover artist.

There’s still time to catch up with his excellent radio comedy about creating the Room Next Door sketches, here.

