The funny people of Twitter have been joking about the pandemic – our 11 favourites

The government has announced that gyms and pools will be allowed to open again, with social distancing measures in place.

It won’t take much persuasion to keep our distance from sweaty Colin, in permanent arms day mode as he risks spinal injury to watch himself in the mirror.

The gym is just one of the things these funny people have been joking about, and we appreciate them keeping things light.

1.

The new White House coronavirus strategy is hoping everyone in America becomes a psychopath pic.twitter.com/aEJEdC26by — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 7, 2020

2.

here's the deal: everyone should be wearing a mask, unless you are a gemini, in which case you should be wearing two masks, one for each of your faces — erin chack (@ErinChack) July 3, 2020

3.

Gyms are reopening on the 25th once again transforming me from a guy who could be fit if it wasn't for this bloody pandemic back into just another lazy shit — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 9, 2020

4.

You know shit has gotten serious when Walmart is requiring their customers to cover any body parts. — Shade 5 🎬 (@Shade510) July 9, 2020

5.

My neighbours aren’t used to being at home all day, and they're arguing a lot. This morning I heard them continually yelling "shut up!" at each other every time I took a break from bagpipe practice. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 8, 2020

6.

Failing to wear a face mask in public should be as taboo as smoking, drink-driving or listening to Julia Hartley-Brewer. — Michael🌱 Ⓥ (@changed_gear) July 9, 2020

7.

Imagine wearing a mask & believing coronavirus is real you fucking sheep 🐑.

I bet you brainwashed sheeple all stop at red lights & wear "seatbelts" as well! I bet you wait to get served at the bar rather than just marching in & helping yourselves. Baa! Baa!🐑 I'm ever so smart. — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) July 9, 2020

8.

Shock as government announces food voucher scheme without being shamed into it by a Premier League footballer. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 9, 2020

9.

me: [screams into the abyss]

the abyss: put a mask on, dipshit — beth, uprising enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) July 9, 2020

10.

I love how the coronavirus briefing is still done via video calling, all socially distanced but we’re allowed to cram into pubs and soon get tattoos, a tan, and go for a swim. — Clur at home (@re_Claire) July 9, 2020

11.

This week I 'ave been mostly blaming everything on the care homes. pic.twitter.com/7stx4nTWHi — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 7, 2020

