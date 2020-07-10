The White House tweeted this Donald Trump quote about going to Mars – only 5 responses you need

When Donald Trump isn’t making a fool of himself on Twitter – the man’s got to sleep – the White House Twitter account does it for him.

We only say this after @WhiteHouse took upon itself to tweet this Trump quote about going to Mars.

"Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom, and gave the world the telephone and the internet. We settled the Wild West, won two World Wars, landed American Astronauts on the Moon—and one day soon, we will plant our flag on Mars!" — President @realDonaldTrump — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 6, 2020

And the takedowns came thick and fast. These are the only 5 responses you need.

Atom was split by Earnest Rutherford from NZ. Phone was invented by Alexander Graham Bell from Scotland. World War l and II – group effort but US were there for some of it. Internet – not as good as we thought it was going to be. https://t.co/GOW3YvVlBV — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) July 7, 2020

Actually almost totally incorrect….. — GuntherBett #FPPE 🐟🐟 (@BettGunther) July 7, 2020

Rutherford (Kiwi) split the atom, Bell (Scot) invented the telephone, Berners-Lee (Brit) invented the WWW, ‘settling’ the Wild West=murdering the Native Americans, the 2 WWs not all yr own work. Otherwise you’re good to go. https://t.co/p6i4IwUdma — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 7, 2020

Actually fucking offensive. Talk to the Allies about the world wars. Fuck the fuck off, intern. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) July 6, 2020

Lolz.

Atom – Rutherford, a New Zealander.

Internet – Tim Berners-Lee, an Englishman.

Telephone – Alexander Graham Bell, a Scotsman. https://t.co/mhgs25R7kR — The Ayrshire Separatist (@mathie_dan) July 7, 2020

But credit where credit is due.

Well that’s mostly a load of old bollocks. But credit where it’s due, you did invent this… https://t.co/iaTeFDIhd5 pic.twitter.com/QC5eIDhSce — 𝗧𝘄𝗼𝗽 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝗽𝘀 (@TwopTwips) July 10, 2020

To conclude …

Telephone: 🇮🇹 + 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

The web: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿(On 🇺🇸 ARPANET)

WWI: 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 🇮🇹 🇷🇺 🇯🇵 (🇺🇸 joined late)

WWII: 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 (🇺🇸 joined late)

Moon program 🇺🇸 on 🇩🇪 rocket tech

Atom split: 🇳🇿 in 🇬🇧 uni

Electricity (we use AC not DC): 🇷🇸 (harnessing it⚡️+🪑:🇺🇸)

Mass murdering indigenous ‘Wild West’: 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ZBXRlZVDIs — Stephen Grant (@stephencgrant) July 10, 2020

