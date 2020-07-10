Chris Grayling has been put in charge of the Russia Report – the 11 funniest reactions

Although not every rhyming nickname bestowed by the British public makes the most sense – I’m looking at you, Dishy Rishi – the use of Failing Grayling for the oft-sacked Chris is entirely deserved.

When he was Justice Secretary, Grayling banned prisoners from receiving books from visitors, limiting their access to those already owned by the prison.

He also privatised the probation service, costing the country at least £170 million when it had to be renationalised after catastrophic problems, such as escapes and a huge rise in reoffending.

As Transport Secretary, he changed the railway timetables to such devastating effect that thousands of services were cancelled and thousands more ran late.

And of course, never forget the ferry company awarded a $14 million contract for post-Brexit services, which had no ferries and hadn’t had to go through the tendering process, leading to Eurotunnel successfully suing for a further £33 million.

By no means an exhaustive list.

After a period of relative quiet, he’s suddenly in view, like that blob of sour milk that alerts you to the fact that your tea has been rendered undrinkable.

Twitter had a few things to say on the matter – and these were our favourites.

Simon Ryan had a prediction.

It still wouldn’t be the stupidest thing he’s done.

In summary …

