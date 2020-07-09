This tale of an attempted bank scam is a handy reminder for us all

Over on Twitter BBC journalist Neil Henderson shared this story of what happened to a friend in the hope it would stop people falling for it. And it’s a very handy reminder for us all.

Here’s what Neil (@hendopolis on Twitter) had to say.

‘The bank scammers are incredibly smart. They nearly took thousands off one of my friends earlier today, so do read this account she wrote, and pass it on.’

And just a few of the things people said about it.

READ MORE

This scam ‘victim’ played the scammer at their own game and it’s a very satisfying read

Source @hendopolis Image Pixabay