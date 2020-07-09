Someone compared Donald Trump to Michael Myers and everyone made the same joke

It all started when someone compared this picture of Donald Trump to Michael Myers from Halloween.

Here’s what @RealMMyers78 had to say.

Don’t disrespect me like this. https://t.co/pMd9gSmSuz — Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) July 6, 2020

And everyone – well, lots of people – made the same joke. And jolly good it was too.

One guy is killing as many people as he can and the other guy is Michael Myers. — Cleetus Van Damme (@cleetus_vandamm) July 6, 2020

Michael only kills once a year in Haddonfield. Trump has been killing people daily since 2016. And Michael has the decency to wear as mask. pic.twitter.com/ShozeHl6MG — ANA!!! (@wayward_island) July 7, 2020

True story. You haven’t killed nearly as many people. — 🌈Self4BlackLivesMatter✊🏻 (@Self4SelfCare) July 6, 2020

Comparing these two is like apples to oranges. One is a crazy psycho who doesn't have sympathy for anyone, and one is Michael Myers. — Helga #BlackLivesMatter 😷 (@HelgagaPataki) July 6, 2020

One has no sympathy for innocent lives, and the other is Michael — angeredAquarius (@adreine00) July 6, 2020

At least you take pride in your kills and never deny responsibility. Thanks for having integrity, Michael. — Zach 🐼 (@Pando_The_Panda) July 6, 2020

Well, you get the idea.

