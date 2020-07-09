Someone compared Donald Trump to Michael Myers and everyone made the same joke
It all started when someone compared this picture of Donald Trump to Michael Myers from Halloween.
— eric (@iamthekillerxvx) July 5, 2020
Here’s what @RealMMyers78 had to say.
Don’t disrespect me like this. https://t.co/pMd9gSmSuz
— Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) July 6, 2020
And everyone – well, lots of people – made the same joke. And jolly good it was too.
One guy is killing as many people as he can and the other guy is Michael Myers.
— Cleetus Van Damme (@cleetus_vandamm) July 6, 2020
Michael only kills once a year in Haddonfield. Trump has been killing people daily since 2016. And Michael has the decency to wear as mask. pic.twitter.com/ShozeHl6MG
— ANA!!! (@wayward_island) July 7, 2020
True story. You haven’t killed nearly as many people.
— 🌈Self4BlackLivesMatter✊🏻 (@Self4SelfCare) July 6, 2020
Comparing these two is like apples to oranges. One is a crazy psycho who doesn't have sympathy for anyone, and one is Michael Myers.
— Helga #BlackLivesMatter 😷 (@HelgagaPataki) July 6, 2020
One has no sympathy for innocent lives, and the other is Michael
— angeredAquarius (@adreine00) July 6, 2020
At least you take pride in your kills and never deny responsibility. Thanks for having integrity, Michael.
— Zach 🐼 (@Pando_The_Panda) July 6, 2020
Well, you get the idea.
