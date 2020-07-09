Simply 17 funny and entirely accurate things that Donald Trump looks like
We asked you what Donald Trump looks like …
Tell us what Donald Trump looks like here and we’ll round up the best #pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/6dH77eAzK0
— The Poke (@ThePoke) July 8, 2020
… and you didn’t disappoint.
Here are our favourite responses, along with some other winning lookalikes from Twitter, beginning with the great @JimMFelton.
1.
He looks like if coronavirus got coronavirus pic.twitter.com/oqadZhFvrl
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 4, 2020
2.
— eric (@iamthekillerxvx) July 5, 2020
3.
— boydhilton (@boydhilton) July 5, 2020
4.
— James Serafinowicz (@flidby) July 8, 2020
5.
Like somebody formed a testicle out of sneezes and Red Leicester, then rolled it over a dog’s blanket a few hundred times.
— Jason (@NickMotown) July 8, 2020
6.
Jaffa the Hutt
— Erica Buist (@ericabuist) July 8, 2020
— Akira’s Arcade (@AkirasArcade) July 8, 2020
7.
Sausage meat being pulled out of the vacuum cleaner
— Lockdown Cock (@Cockleonius) July 8, 2020
8.
— Romik (@Romik7030) July 4, 2020
9.
Oh, we’re doing Deadpool…. 🙂
“his face looks like it’s been carved off with a bread knife, beaten with sticks for 5 hours, then coloured orange by a 5 year old, and then stuck back on with sellotape”…
— Sam Vimes (@SamVimes6) July 4, 2020