Mexicans want to close the border with the US because of Covid-19 and this is the only response you need

Mexico wants Americans to stop crossing the border because of fears they will bring the coronavirus with them after a big increase in the number of cases in neighbouring Arizona.

Towns in northern Mexico are pleading to restrict cross-border movement to stop tourists and travellers bringing in Covid-19 from the US.

And there was no shortage of responses on Twitter.

They’re going to need to build a wall https://t.co/s53vJ3eFCv — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 8, 2020

Weird way to finally get Mexico to pay for the wall pic.twitter.com/8TUeSbf54x — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) July 2, 2020

Mexico closed its border with the US citing fear that Americans would bring disease. Pretty soon they’ll build their own wall and make us pay for it. — Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) July 4, 2020

But the best response was surely this one.

I think we should call this wall the Irony Curtain. https://t.co/LhGlFf2RCZ — David Quantick (@quantick) July 9, 2020

