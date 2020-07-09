“If people today were on the Titanic” is 58 seconds very well spent

Comedy writer Matt Buechele has perfectly parodied the arguments given by anti-maskers and Covid skeptics in this 58-second sketch.

“I can’t move my arms when I’m wearing a life-jacket and it makes me look kinda girly.”

The video has been viewed over half a million times in ten hours and has had 16,000 retweets already.

Source @mattbooshell Image @mattbooshell, Screengrab