“If people today were on the Titanic” is 58 seconds very well spent

Comedy writer Matt Buechele has perfectly parodied the arguments given by anti-maskers and Covid skeptics in this 58-second sketch.

if people today were on the titanic pic.twitter.com/7Lu3zKDgQ9 — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) July 8, 2020

“I can’t move my arms when I’m wearing a life-jacket and it makes me look kinda girly.”

The video has been viewed over half a million times in ten hours and has had 16,000 retweets already.

Here are a few of the comments so far.

STOP. WATCH. This is my hero for the day. https://t.co/8G5iBLe1LN — Baratunde (@baratunde) July 8, 2020

Perfect https://t.co/UDjj2DPpLn — Jeremy TEST/TRACE/ISOLATE – NO SHORTCUTS Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) July 8, 2020

This hits the nail squarely on the head. And, once again, with a little more volume for those at the back: parts of 'murica are PHUQUED. https://t.co/10XvvT0Na1 — Lady Wilma Wicked-Terrier esq. (@capuchinster) July 9, 2020

This is especially funny cuz “it’s only bad where the iceberg hit the boat” is basically what they said. 😂 https://t.co/D1YHhVyNYS — 🎬 Jeremiah Warren 📷 (@jeremiahjw) July 9, 2020

In short …

This is good content https://t.co/UYYMeaDxCh — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 8, 2020

