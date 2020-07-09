“If people today were on the Titanic” is 58 seconds very well spent
Comedy writer Matt Buechele has perfectly parodied the arguments given by anti-maskers and Covid skeptics in this 58-second sketch.
if people today were on the titanic pic.twitter.com/7Lu3zKDgQ9
— Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) July 8, 2020
“I can’t move my arms when I’m wearing a life-jacket and it makes me look kinda girly.”
The video has been viewed over half a million times in ten hours and has had 16,000 retweets already.
Here are a few of the comments so far.
STOP. WATCH. This is my hero for the day. https://t.co/8G5iBLe1LN
— Baratunde (@baratunde) July 8, 2020
Perfect https://t.co/UDjj2DPpLn
— Jeremy TEST/TRACE/ISOLATE – NO SHORTCUTS Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) July 8, 2020
This hits the nail squarely on the head.
And, once again, with a little more volume for those at the back: parts of 'murica are PHUQUED. https://t.co/10XvvT0Na1
— Lady Wilma Wicked-Terrier esq. (@capuchinster) July 9, 2020
This is especially funny cuz “it’s only bad where the iceberg hit the boat” is basically what they said. 😂 https://t.co/D1YHhVyNYS
— 🎬 Jeremiah Warren 📷 (@jeremiahjw) July 9, 2020
In short …
This is good content https://t.co/UYYMeaDxCh
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 8, 2020
READ MORE
9 signs you might be a covidiot
Source @mattbooshell Image @mattbooshell, Screengrab