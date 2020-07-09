Donald Trump tweeted about testing for the ‘1/100th time’ – 9 favourite takedowns

Donald Trump’s been back on Twitter – no surprise there, obviously – but even for the so-called president, this effort is worthy of special attention.

And these are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

bro, no matter how many times you say this, it’s still going to be wrong — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 9, 2020

2.

What the hell does 1/100th time mean? — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 9, 2020

3.

You are eleventy million percent bad at math. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 9, 2020

4.

Can we amend the Constitution to require that, in addition to having attained the age of thirty-five years, presidents be able to understand fractions? https://t.co/NEgby0CmZq — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 9, 2020

5.

For the “1/100th time,” the reason why we show so many cases is because of the reopening. Doing more tests does bring in more positive test results. But the rising case numbers come with a rising percent positive rate too. The percentage of tests coming back positive is rising. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 9, 2020

6.

Not only is the president lying, he appears to not know how fractions work. https://t.co/9HmNEhrvPX — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 9, 2020

7.

Even a broken clock is right 1/100th of the time. https://t.co/46SPrNlUHq — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 9, 2020

8.

A very stable genius would understand fractions. https://t.co/EJr1O3cmmU — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 9, 2020

9.

The idiocy of this tweet is truly a marvel to behold https://t.co/SNVVknv9lR — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 9, 2020

To conclude …

it’s not “1/100th,” Einstein — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 9, 2020

INSULT TO EINSTEIN — SARP👺 (@Justin12393LEE) July 9, 2020

And this.

US has 4% of the world’s population, yet 25% of the world’s Covid dead. https://t.co/QlkkmNDC1E — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 9, 2020

Source @realDonaldTrump