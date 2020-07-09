Another Canterbury Cathedral cat has stolen the show – and the milk – during a live broadcast

You may remember back in May, when a lot more of us were trapped indoors and desperately seeking entertainment, that we were all captivated by this clip of Leo the cat in the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral.

Watch the moment Leo the cat disappears under the Dean of Canterbury's robes as he gives a sermon! Footage from Canterbury Cathedral pic.twitter.com/CMk6Jmlz20 — ITV News Meridian (@itvmeridian) May 26, 2020

Oh, and the Dean was there too, but we were only interested in his cassock.

Well, we are happy to report that the Canterbury Cathedral cats have been at it again.

I can’t stop watching this and laughing – the cat looks so delighted. pic.twitter.com/N8PlqZeGTx — Zoe Margolis (@girlonetrack) July 8, 2020

The Very Reverend Dr Robert Willis is obviously used to these antics as he just lets Tiger get on with it, as he continues his online sermon.

Lockdown may not be an issue now, but the newest Canterbury Cathedral cat celebrity was just as popular as Leo.

This is a different cat to Leo The Cassock Portal Cat, btw. ALL the Cathedral cats are naughty. https://t.co/WOTm24Yyof — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) July 6, 2020

Cats will do whatever they want. Always. https://t.co/l4zfpVReeB — HelenKay Dimon / Darby Kane (@helenkaydimon) July 8, 2020

Tiger may have some penance to do.

Obviously Tiger has forgotten the 8th Commandment "Thou shall not steal!" 😹https://t.co/FQoQslJVus — David Gibson 🌊 #Covid19Kindness #BlackLivesMatter (@Uniquepoems4u) July 7, 2020

But only if she’s a …cat-lick.

