Another Canterbury Cathedral cat has stolen the show – and the milk – during a live broadcast

You may remember back in May, when a lot more of us were trapped indoors and desperately seeking entertainment, that we were all captivated by this clip of Leo the cat in the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral.

Oh, and the Dean was there too, but we were only interested in his cassock.

Well, we are happy to report that the Canterbury Cathedral cats have been at it again.

The Very Reverend Dr Robert Willis is obviously used to these antics as he just lets Tiger get on with it, as he continues his online sermon.

Lockdown may not be an issue now, but the newest Canterbury Cathedral cat celebrity was just as popular as Leo.

Tiger may have some penance to do.

But only if she’s a …cat-lick.

Source ITV News Meridian Image Screengrab