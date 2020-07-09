14 of the funniest takes on living through a pandemic

The Chancellor’s mini budget has offered people the incentive of an up-to-£10 voucher off food for everybody on Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August, offset only by the possibility of catching Covid-19 as you eat your sausage toast – other snacks are available.

The quandary of whether to go out is just one of many pandemic topics keeping Twitter gripped.

1. The irony of this crash

2. There are some things we really miss

3. If someone gives you advice, ask what’s in it for them

Important daily covid test pic.twitter.com/fDxzjfsgD0 — Latin Leo (@RealLatinLeo) July 8, 2020

6. We hope they don't lose the cotton swab

Well, it’s nice to know I have options. pic.twitter.com/hfTQ4uR18Z — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) July 8, 2020

5. The next generation of comedians is going to be brutal

Just overheard my kid tell a buddy that his joke “was so bad every old person in the world got Covid from it.” This really is bullshit. What kind of child is my Xbox raising?! — Swim Jeans👖 (@ShortSleeveSuit) July 7, 2020

6. The virus is separating the wheat from the chaff and whatever is smaller than chaff. Chaffette?

Three types of people in this pandemic: DEFIANT: Won’t put on a face mask or practice social distancing under any circumstance. CONSCIOUS: Wears face mask and practices social distancing in situations requiring it. UMMMokayyy: Wears face mask while alone in a car. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 8, 2020

7. Anti-maskers aren’t doing anybody any favours