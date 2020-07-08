A TikToker’s conundrum over his salt and pepper pots has us all shaking our heads
On TikTok, Garret Burns shared a quandary over a cruet set, and it’s an argument for designers to pack in trying to be clever, because it can backfire.
These are an absolute paradox @morgan.rn
That’s two pepper pots, right? TikTok users weren’t much help.
Look at the holes! Salt shakers have more holes than pepper shakers.
Whichever one has more holes is pepper.
Buzzfeed editor Elamin Abdelmahmoud shared the clip on Twitter, where it’s picked up nearly half a million views in a matter of hours.
I am having an absolute meltdown pic.twitter.com/2I1OeaWYNj
— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) July 7, 2020
Twitter wasn’t any help either, but the comments were funnier.
this is what 90% of conversations about metaphysics sound like to me https://t.co/oa1galRM8c
— A.G. Holdier (@agholdier) July 8, 2020
When our summer students have to interpret a statute. https://t.co/qOYaYK1r3R
— Knott Reel LLP (@KnottReelLLP) July 7, 2020
This tshirt says “Engineer” which makes total sense. https://t.co/l5umgRegQv
— Chris Albon (@chrisalbon) July 7, 2020
Not to be one of those tiresome long-toothed coots droning on about “the youth on TiKTok will save us” but the youth on TiKTok will save us https://t.co/mRQMaGImjE
— The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) July 7, 2020
If you were wondering what Garret decided in the end, here’s a follow-up video.
The Great Shaker Decision™
