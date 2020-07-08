A TikToker’s conundrum over his salt and pepper pots has us all shaking our heads

On TikTok, Garret Burns shared a quandary over a cruet set, and it’s an argument for designers to pack in trying to be clever, because it can backfire.

That’s two pepper pots, right? TikTok users weren’t much help.

Look at the holes! Salt shakers have more holes than pepper shakers.

Rynn

Whichever one has more holes is pepper.

Noen Eubanks

Buzzfeed editor Elamin Abdelmahmoud shared the clip on Twitter, where it’s picked up nearly half a million views in a matter of hours.

I am having an absolute meltdown pic.twitter.com/2I1OeaWYNj — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) July 7, 2020

Twitter wasn’t any help either, but the comments were funnier.

this is what 90% of conversations about metaphysics sound like to me https://t.co/oa1galRM8c — A.G. Holdier (@agholdier) July 8, 2020

When our summer students have to interpret a statute. https://t.co/qOYaYK1r3R — Knott Reel LLP (@KnottReelLLP) July 7, 2020

This tshirt says “Engineer” which makes total sense. https://t.co/l5umgRegQv — Chris Albon (@chrisalbon) July 7, 2020

Not to be one of those tiresome long-toothed coots droning on about “the youth on TiKTok will save us” but the youth on TiKTok will save us https://t.co/mRQMaGImjE — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) July 7, 2020

If you were wondering what Garret decided in the end, here’s a follow-up video.

READ MORE

The Most Confusing Toilets Ever?

Source Garret Burns Image Garret Burns