This man claiming the credit for Frankenstein’s monster is a very funny read

It started over on Twitter – where else? – when @woodmuffin pointed out just how much credit Mary Shelley deserved for coming up with Frankenstein’s monster.

And it prompted a man to get in touch to point out who, actually, he had also come up with the idea for Frankenstein’s monster, entirely independently of Shelley.

And he’s surely not being serious – is he being serious – but either way it made us smile (face palm optional, depending on how seriously you take it).

The exchange went wildly viral after it was shared on Twitter by @isabelzawtun.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source @isabelzawtun Image screengrab