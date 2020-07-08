This man claiming the credit for Frankenstein’s monster is a very funny read

It started over on Twitter – where else? – when @woodmuffin pointed out just how much credit Mary Shelley deserved for coming up with Frankenstein’s monster.

And it prompted a man to get in touch to point out who, actually, he had also come up with the idea for Frankenstein’s monster, entirely independently of Shelley.

And he’s surely not being serious – is he being serious – but either way it made us smile (face palm optional, depending on how seriously you take it).

The exchange went wildly viral after it was shared on Twitter by @isabelzawtun.

“I am the real inventor of Frankenstein but nobody will credit me because I’m a white cis male born a century after 1817” is truly the most breathtaking take I have recently encountered thank you @jaggings — Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) July 7, 2020

whether you’re here to laugh at Tony Furniture or yell at me that he’s a troll, either way we can agree that (1) it’s very funny and (2) innocent people should not be wrongfully imprisoned. Here is a petition to sign please and thank you!https://t.co/gjFHcmardG — Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) July 7, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Poor Tony Furniture. He also invented the car in 2004, but because he’s a white cis male that invention was totally ignored. — Julicorn 🦄 (@ChicksRule) July 7, 2020

I’d like to see Tony Furniture’s Frankenstein. I’m sure it’s very good — john (@mrjohndarby) July 7, 2020

he’s the victim here don’t you see??? 😂 — House ⚔️ (@mrmatthouse) July 7, 2020

Everyone thinks “Tony” is the name of the furniture but actually Tony built the furniture — Real AlexW on TER (@AlexEditingRoom) July 7, 2020

Hes not actually serious surely — Peanut king in B L M town (@eddytheaxe) July 7, 2020

I looked at his profile and am genuinely unsure — Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) July 7, 2020

i could tell this was a joke, so i’m having fun reading all these replies & feeling smug — Shaun (@shaun_vids) July 7, 2020

that’s the great thing about this, it’s funny whether or not it’s real (and it’s funnier to me if it’s not). Poe’s Law baby — Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) July 7, 2020

