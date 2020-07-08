These 15 puns about jobs might make you cringe a little – but they really work

In one of the many grand traditions of Twitter, people have been sharing puns that are – not to put too fine a point on it – outrageous. Luckily, they’re funny as well as terrible.

These were the best – or worst – we spotted.

1.

I once had a job as a human cannonball, but they fired me. https://t.co/LPRgc4ZWTq — Derry Air (@DerryAirIreland) July 5, 2020

2.

I had to quit my job as an emissions tester. It was exhausting. https://t.co/qmADnoNJOU — Block Me Amadeus (@WolfGangOfFour) July 5, 2020

3.

I gave up my job as a window cleaner it was becoming a pane. https://t.co/JRcpQAkMhi — GoneGirl15 (@Girl15Gone) July 5, 2020

4.

I wanted to become a competitive Hip-Hop DJ But I couldn't get up to scratch — Stewie Tea for 2.0 ☕🌷 (@StewieTea2) July 2, 2020

5.

I wanted to produce condiments But I couldn't cut the mustard. https://t.co/wT7YP6caVm — Arry Pottah🇨🇦 (@13murphy66) July 3, 2020

6.

I wanted to be a tailor, but I wasn't suited for it. https://t.co/lx4e77DPXO — Out of Context Stugga (@DaleStugga) July 2, 2020

7.

I once had a job as a circumcisor but I made a mistake, and got the sack. https://t.co/Kv4ZkySMsZ — Connor Byrne (@connorjbyrne) July 5, 2020

8.