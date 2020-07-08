These 15 puns about jobs might make you cringe a little – but they really work
In one of the many grand traditions of Twitter, people have been sharing puns that are – not to put too fine a point on it – outrageous. Luckily, they’re funny as well as terrible.
These were the best – or worst – we spotted.
I once had a job as a human cannonball, but they fired me.
I had to quit my job as an emissions tester.
It was exhausting.
I gave up my job as a window cleaner it was becoming a pane.
I wanted to become a competitive Hip-Hop DJ
But I couldn't get up to scratch
I wanted to produce condiments
But I couldn't cut the mustard.
I wanted to be a tailor, but I wasn't suited for it.
I once had a job as a circumcisor but I made a mistake, and got the sack.
My worst job was as a deep sea diver, I quit when the pressure got too much.
